Payment Solutions Map for SMBs

Setting up payments and credit card processing services can be a complex and time-consuming process, but that is quickly changing. Businesses used to need a physical phone line, rent credit card machines, and factor in processing fees and other charges to the cost of doing business. Businesses also used to limit their earning potential depending on which payment solutions or credit cards they did or did not accept. But on this second day of National Small Business Week, read on to learn what innovative payment solutions are now available for your small business and how to choose the best one for you.

According to Patricia Hines, Head of Corporate Banking at financial technology analytics firm Celent, knowing which solutions to employ is usually the biggest challenge for businesses. "Small to midsize businesses [SMB] don't aspire to be accountants or payables professionals," she said. "They want to spend their time running their businesses. The staff at their local bank branch understand consumer banking but not necessarily small business banking."

Hines said SMBs often start out leaning on a small business accounting package to run their business, [like QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage]. "Many of the newer, financial technology [fintech] SMB accounting providers are taking a one-stop approach, and helping SMBs not only with day-to-day accounting but with payments, payroll, invoicing, and collections," Hines said. "Fintechs usually partner with a bank on the back end, hiding integration and connectivity complexity from their SMB clients."

Innovative payment solutions have made financial applications, smartphones, and even smartwatches, viable ways to pay. Mobile payments services bring the simplicity of hailing an Uber to payments. Sending money in minutes to your friend across a restaurant table or your supplier 3,000 miles away now just takes a few clicks on a smartphone app.

The big change and opportunity comes down to the choice of solutions. "Where once small businesses only had access to retail-oriented banking services, now numerous fintechs are fighting to launch innovative, cheap, and intuitive services for this underserved banking segment," said Hines.

Point-of-Sale Tools for Bricks-and-Mortar Businesses

A retail-based merchant that sells goods and services in a bricks-and-mortar store or any other fixed location will need to consider a point-of-sale (POS) solution. In today's payments landscape, few companies can compare with Square's suite of POS payment solutions. A PCMag Editors' Choice pick for its flexible yet predictable pricing structure, Square Point of Sale is built on a renowned credit card processing service that gives SMBs a lot of latitude for their bricks-and-mortar as well as e-commerce needs.

Square's approach is to enable quick, easy, and secure payments with clear pricing. All retail and mobile customers get a free Square Chip Card Reader that can be used for swiping cards. SMBs wanting to level up to contactless payments can opt for a $49 Reader that facilitates those transactions. There are also options for mounting an Apple iPad as a permanent POS solution or an all-in-one Square Register that integrates a display, a stand, and customer-facing solutions for card swipes/taps/dips. Square ticks all of the boxes for most users. Other integrated POS solutions designed around SMBs' needs include Intuit QuickBooks Point of Sale , Shopify , and Vend.

Online Payment Solutions for E-Commerce Businesses

E-commerce offers tremendous opportunities for online businesses selling goods and services to a global market. Thanks to solutions such as PayPal, barriers such as distance and location are overcome. Businesses can now operate on a global scale, while buyers are spared having to jump through banking hoops to pay for goods and services. Consumers like the flexibility and convenience of buying online, and as a result, online retail sales are at an all-time high. According to Statista, for the fourth quarter of 2018, e-commerce accounted for 11.2 percent of total retail sales or $514 billion, the highest share ever.

There are various online payment options that are particular to certain countries and locations, or even specific to particular e-commerce websites. For example, consider Etsy, an e-commerce portal catering to handmade items and antiques. Etsy has created its Etsy Payments solution which can be built into its clients' stores. Etsy Payments gives its shoppers many options, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Etsy gift cards. Etsy Payments users see 49 percent higher sales than shops using just one online payment option.

Payment gateway services offer buyers multiple ways to pay. They also increase opportunities for customers to pull the trigger on a sale before they change their minds. Choosing a payment gateway, however, has its challenges. SMBs need to decide which payment options work best for their potential customers' needs. Things to pay attention to include the attached retail and online charges, and the ability to process international payments or multi-currency support could be something to consider.

"Most banks do not offer international payments to their SMB clients, but there are a broad array of Fintechs that SMBs [as well as consumers] can leverage for foreign currency payments," Hines said. "Even if the SMB only needs to make an occasional Foreign Exchange (FX) payment, there are fintech providers that are happy to accommodate that need."

Businesses also need to ensure that payment gateways they choose can adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance regulations and use security methods as needed to prevent fraud.

Mobile Payments Merge Convenience With Security

Mobile payments or cashless and contactless payments by way of smartphones and smartwatches, aren't just convenient for buyers and merchants, they are innately more secure than debit and credit cards. Smartphones have built in biometrics solutions such as fingerprint and facial recogniton sensors that are harder to hack than Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) or passwords. Using anonymized tokens, which are encrypted credit card numbers usable for one transaction, secures transactions with data that can't easily be captured or cloned, and is a deterrent to fraud.

Many mobile payments solutions offer versatile ways to send people and businesses money. Mobile payments solutions such as Venmo , a PCMag Editors' Choice pick and a "Best of the Year" pick for 2018, make person-to-person transactions easy. Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, brings ease of use, gamification, and a sense of fun to mobile payments. It is also a widely accepted and trusted platform. To get a deeper dive on this service, read this story to learn how to use Venmo.For users who may not want to expose their credit cards or feel secure using their debit card for mobile or peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, there are a variety of options whose popularity may differ depending on the country or even neighborhood where they are used. These include Zelle, which works inside many bank apps and sends money directly to a payee's bank account. Zelle started out as a smart and easy way to send money to friends and family. Zelle is now looking to expand as a solution for SMBs, which could make another viable competitor to Venmo. "Fintechs start with a "mobile-first" approach while banks struggle to adapt their legacy solutions and policies to effectively serve small businesses," said Hines. For SMBs and startups, adopting a similar mobile-first approach makes sense specially since it involves lower initial cost.

SMBs and startups have a wide spread of payment solutions to consider based on their nature of their business as well as on which methods make the most sense with their users and customers. "SMBs need to educate themselves," said Hines. "They need to consider what their business model needs to succeed: real-time payments for contract employees, international payments for suppliers, or traditional business bill pay with invoice detail."

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.