Over The Next Five Years, 146 Billion Records Will be Breached

More than 146 billion records will be stolen by cybercriminals over the next five years, according to a new forecast from Juniper Research.

The digital market research firm says that in 2023 alone, more than 33 billion records will be exposed via criminal data breaches, a 175 percent increase over the 12 billion records expected to be compromised this year. Some 55 percent of all data breaches in 2023 will target the US, according to Juniper Research.

"The US will remain the largest single target throughout the forecast period, as this is the location of the most valuable data for cybercriminals, as well as a common location for global corporate data hubs," the company wrote in its Cybercrime & the Internet of Threats 2018 whitepaper.

Think new security legislation will help stem the tide of data breaches? Think again.

Despite legislation such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—which went into effect on May 25 and imposes strict rules on how the data of EU citizens is protected—"average levels of cybersecurity spend will remain relatively static," Juniper Research wrote.

Small businesses are particularly vulnerable to breaches, the firm warned. Many spend less than an average of $500 per year on cybersecurity, leaving them open to new forms of malware. Small-business spending will account for just 13 percent of the cybersecurity market in 2018.

On a somewhat positive note, however, the GDPR will likely result in more transparency about breaches.

"An increasing proportion of data breaches will be reported thanks to tightening cybersecurity legislation, reaching nearly 90 percent of all breaches made in 2023," Juniper Research wrote.

