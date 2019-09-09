Odell Beckham Jr.'s $350K watch gave millions away in free advertising

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave millions of dollars worth of advertising the the maker of his watch this week after the 26-year-old star wore a Richard Mille timepiece worth close to $350,000 Sunday onto the field.

Continue Reading Below

Beckham wore Richard Mille’s RM 11-03 McLaren watch, a racing-inspired model jointly commissioned with British firm McLaren Automotive. The limited-edition watch retails for $190,000 but sells for much more on the secondary market, according to GQ.

The resulting publicity from Beckham’s decision to wear the watch generated more than $2.18 million in equivalent advertising value for Richard Mille, according to calculations Apex Marketing Group.

A Richard Mille spokesperson told FOX Business that Beckham was "not paid, nor an ambassador for us." Beckham bought the watch at a Richard Mille boutique store.

Advertisement

Beckham was photographed wearing the Swiss watch during in-game action. While the NFL does not prohibit players wearing jewelry on the field, it does have rules barring hard objects. Nevertheless, NFL officials will speak to Beckham about wearing the watching on the field.

The NFL’s inquiry is not expected to lead to a fine or any other discipline, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Beckham caught seven passes for 71 yards during the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He has yet to address his choice of wrist-wear or the NFL’s response to it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Beckham is a six-year veteran of the NFL who is playing under a five-year, $90 million contract that included $65 million in guaranteed money.