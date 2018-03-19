Oak Ridge Boys: We don’t take politics to the stage

American country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys told FOX Business that when it comes to their music, they separate politics from business.

“Our bus rides a little bit to the right,” the quartet’s tenor singer Joe Bonsall told Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday. “[But] we don’t take it to the stage,” added lead singer Duane Allen, who proclaimed himself an independent.

When Varney asked whether any members of the band are Democrats, Bonsall replied: “No—not even close.”

The group was founded in the 1940s and morphed into The Oak Ridge Boys in the 1950s. They have sold millions of records, won five Grammy Awards and are members of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.

“We’ve been singing together for 44 years,” Bonsall said.

The Oaks released their latest album “17th Avenue Revival” last week. The title refers to the location of historic RCA Studio A which is located on 17th Avenue South in Nashville, which was saved from demolition in late 2014 when it was purchased by philanthropist and preservationist Aubrey Preston for $5.6 million.

“A bunch of us signed petitions, went to meetings, kept it from being razed and turned into an apartment house and we saved Studio A and our producer took it over,” Allen said.