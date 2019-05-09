NordVPN Ends Free Trial Due to Scammer Abuse

article

VPN provider NordVPN has been forced to stop offering a generous seven-day free trial due to scammers abusing the system and negatively impacting the service.

As TechRadar reports, NordVPN was quite unique in offering a free trial period. It was accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is what many other VPN providers offer instead of a free trial.

You will always see some abuse of free trials, but a NordVPN spokesperson told TechRadar that the abuse was "so significant that it took a toll on [its] infrastructure and harmed [its] services in multiple ways." In other words, offering the free trial meant that paying customers could be impacted due to the service not performing as intended thanks to scammers, so the free trial had to go.

NordVPN continues to offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can effectively try the service out for a month knowing you'll get your money back if it's not for you. A one-month plan is $11.95, but signing up for one, two, or even three years can reduce that cost to as little as $2.99 per month.

When PCMag reviewed NordVPN in February, we awarded the service an Editors' Choice stating that it "wraps a slick client around a strong collection of features for securing your online activities and an enormous network of servers. Earning a rare 5-star rating, it's our top pick for VPNs."

