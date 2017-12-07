Nonfarm Payrolls on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$17.2B (9) +$20.83B

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +195k (22) +261K

0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 4.1% (21) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Nov +0.3% (17) -0.04%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 99.9 (18) 98.5**

(Prelim)

1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct -0.4% (10) +0.3%

*All private-sector workers

**End-Nov Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

