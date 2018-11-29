NFL's Buccaneers offer free tickets amid sagging attendance

The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving out free extra tickets to season ticket holders ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers amid sagging attendance at home games, according to a report Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Season ticket holders reportedly received an email this week offering two complimentary tickets, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The free seats were being issued on a first-come, first-serve basis and had to be reserved by Thursday.

The promotion comes days after the Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers in front of Raymond James Stadium’s smallest home crowd in more than eight seasons. The Buccaneers have the third-lowest average home game attendance in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

"We have always looked for ways to add to the fan experience, and this offer is just another example of our desire to bring added value to our season pass members," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford told the Tampa Bay Times. "We have made similar offers over the years, and the holiday seemed like a great opportunity to thank our loyal season pass members with a special opportunity like this."

For Bucs fans without a season pass, tickets to Sunday’s home game were available on StubHub for as little as $60 as of Thursday morning. Tampa Bay has a 4-7 record this season.