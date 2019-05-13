NFL star Russell Wilson gifts mom a house for Mother’s Day, shares touching video

article

NFL star Russell Wilson might’ve won Mother’s Day this year.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback – who last month reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the team – shared a video on Instagram Sunday of the moment he gave his mother a house.

Wilson’s mom showed an array of feelings – going from shocked to excited to tears of joy – after receiving what her son said was “the key to your house.”

And after taking a few steps up to the door, she seemed thrilled to find that the key did in fact work.

Wilson expressed his appreciation for his mother in the caption, thanking her for her selflessness and love.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE,” Wilson – who is married to singer, Ciara – wrote. “Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma.”

He concluded the post with “#HappyMothersDay” and “#GodIsGood,” alongside an emoji of a house.

