NFL names Caesars Entertainment first-ever casino sponsor

The National Football League named Caesars Entertainment as its official casino sponsor on Thursday, months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a decades-long ban on sports gambling.

The agreement, which begins alongside the start of the 2019 NFL playoffs this weekend, grants Caesars exclusive rights to use NFL trademarks in both the United States and the United Kingdom, including at events such as the Super Bowl. The deal encompasses casino gambling only and does not include terms on sports betting or daily fantasy contests.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with one of the world’s largest gaming and entertainment companies,” said Renie Anderson, senior vice president of NFL partnerships, sponsorship and consumer products. “Combining the NFL with Caesars’ expertise in world class entertainment will provide our fans unique experiences both here in the United States and abroad.”

The NFL and other pro sports leagues had long opposed sports gambling and were instrumental in the implementation of a 1992 federal act that banned wagers on college and professional games in all but four states. However, several leagues have struck partnerships related to sports gambling since the Supreme Court struck down the law last year.

The NBA, MLB and NHL each have wider-ranging sports betting deals with MGM Resorts. Those partnerships allow MGM to use official league data at their sportsbooks.

Caesars Entertainment already has deals in place with seven NFL teams. The NFL supports a federal regulation framework for the sports betting industry.