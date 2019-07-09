NFL, Dolphins insurance to cover Kendrick Norton's medical bills after car crash

National Football League insurance programs will cover Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton’s medical bills as he recovers this week from a car accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm.

NFL officials informed Norton on Tuesday that the league would cover all of his medical bills stemming from the accident, Norton’s representatives at First Round Management wrote in an update on his GoFundMe support page. Norton has been hospitalized with severe injuries since the July 3 accident.

“The NFL reached out to Kendrick this morning to let him know that all of his medical costs will be covered,” the page says. “This is great news, but with his career over and no source of income currently, this has put a tremendous amount of financial strain on Kendrick and his family. Any continued support is appreciated.”

Norton’s bills are covered under the NFL’s and Dolphins’ player health insurance policies, a league representative said.

The GoFundMe page started in Norton’s name had raised more than $9,000 out of a goal of $150,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Norton has undergone three surgeries since the accident, which effectively ended his NFL career.

ESPN was first to report on Norton’s medical coverage.

First Round Management CEO Malki Kawa told ESPN that Norton’s “spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he’s thankful for the support.”

Norton, who is in stable condition, requires at least two more surgeries to address his injuries.

Norton as a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He joined the Dolphins last December after a stint on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.