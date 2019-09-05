NFL's best stadiums, according to fan rankings

Age is just a number when it comes to fan experience at the NFL’s 32 stadiums, as brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and decades-old football cathedral Lambeau Field each rank among the league’s best facilities entering the 2019 season.

Continue Reading Below

Roughly 3,200 NFL fans who purchased tickets through online vendor SeatGeek ranked the league’s 32 stadiums based on atmosphere, food and beverage options and the cleanliness – or lack thereof – of their bathrooms. Stadiums were ranked on a 1 to 5 scale based on responses to the emailed survey.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the $1.6 billion home to the Atlanta Falcons, outpaced all other NFL stadiums with a composite score of 4.6 out of 5. Opened to the public in 2017, the state-of-the-art facility earned top marks among NFL fans in terms of food and bathroom quality. The stadium is famous for fan-friendly prices offered at its concessions stands, with basic items such as hot dogs available for just $1.50.

Atlanta, USA - February 2018: Cars drive by the Mercedes Benz Stadium illuminated at twilight.

"It’s the easiest stadium I’ve ever navigated, doesn’t have terrible lines, and the concessions pricing is awesome,” one fan wrote of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Lambeau Field, the venerable home to the Green Bay Packers that first opened its doors in 1957, ranked second with a score of 4.5 out of 5. The stadium earned a 4.9 out of 5 in terms of atmosphere, the highest score awarded to any stadium in any category.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA - October 15, 2011: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The stadium is the second largest in Wisconsin. Home to the NFL team Green Bay Packers. The stadium was opened in 1957.

Fans touted the traditional feel of the stadium’s interior and popular rituals such as the “Lambeau Leap,” where touchdown-scoring players jump into the crowd, as some of Lambeau’s best features.

"Everyone there is friendly and will treat you like a brother no matter what team you’re rooting for,” one fan wrote.

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium ranked third overall among NFL stadiums, followed by the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Arlington, Texas, USA – March 14, 2014: : AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas. Formerly known as Cowboys Stadium, the multipurpose stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

Not all arenas received high marks from NFL fans. FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, ranked last among the league’s 32 stadiums with a 3.0 rating. The stadium’s food options generated a score of just 2.9 out of 5.

Landover, MD, USA - September 23, 2014: FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. FedEx Field is a football stadium and home of the Washington Redskins of the NFL.

The NFL’s 2019 season kicks off on Thursday night. SeatGeek’s stadium guide can be viewed here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS