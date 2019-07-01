NBA free agency spending tops $3 billion in 24 hours

Less than one day after NBA’s free agency period began, the league’s 30 teams have already committed a whopping amount of money in one of the most active offseasons in recent memory.

Continue Reading Below

Since NBA teams received permission to formally approach free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, teams have committed more than $3 billion in new contracts, according to Jeff Siegel, founder of Early Bird Rights. Some of the league’s top stars signed new deals, including injured former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and former Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

The league surpassed the $3 billon threshold when guard Jamal Murray agreed to a five-year, $170 million max contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Both Durant and Irving have agreed to contracts with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant signed a four-year contract worth $161 million, while Irving signed a four-year deal worth about $141 million. Durant received a maximum contract offer despite the fact that he is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Advertisement

Durant’s former teammate, Klay Thompson, re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on a five-year contract worth roughly $190 million. Thompson, who will also spend the offseason in recovery from a torn knee ligament, will earn roughly $38 million in annual salary over the life of the deal.

Under NBA rules, teams attempting to retain current players are able to make larger offers than other franchises. For example, the Warriors were able to offer Thompson a fifth contract year, while all other teams were limited to four-year offers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Other prominent relocations included Kemba Walker, who signed a max contract with the Boston Celtics, and D’Angelo Russell, who is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

A breakdown of contracts signed during 2019 NBA free agency can be viewed here, courtesy of Spotrac.