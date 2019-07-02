NASA picks 12 groups to build Moon mission payloads

Twelve American companies and universities will build payloads for NASA’s mission to return to the Moon.

Continue Reading Below

NASA announced the 12 groups this week for its Artemis lunar program as it aims to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2024 and establish a sustained human presence there by 2028.

The Moon missions are intended to help prepare for an eventual mission to send humans to Mars.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate program, said each of the selected payloads will take advantage of early flights through its commercial services project.

“Each demonstrates either a new science instrument or a technological innovation that supports scientific and human exploration objectives, and many have broader applications for Mars and beyond,” he said.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The 12 payload selections include: