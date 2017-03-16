More Wells Fargo customers may be affected by sales scandal: filing

article

More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been impacted by a sales scandal than previously believed, the U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Wells had previously estimated that up to 2 million customers may have had accounts opened in their names without authorization. As part of an expanded review of affected customers, Wells said in its annual 10-K filing that there could be "an increase in the identified number of potentially impacted customers."

(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Frances Kerry)