Monsanto trial over possible Roundup cancer link begins

article

Opening statements could begin as early as Monday for the trial of a California man suing herbicide Roundup maker Monsanto, whom he believes caused him to get cancer through its weed killer.

Continue Reading Below

Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a 46-year-old father of two, says he became sick after using the spray for more than two years as a groundskeeper for a school district outside San Francisco.

Roundup’s main ingredient, glyphosate, has been linked to controversial claims since its debut in the late 1970s. In 2015 the World Health Organization classified glyphosate as a “probably carcinogen to humans.” Monsanto has adamantly denied the claims.

Johnson joins a list of about 2,000 people suing the seed-maker for similar claims.

While Timothy Litzenburg, Johnson’s lawyer, who also represents hundreds of other victims, and Monsanto agreed they will not speak to the media until a jury has been empaneled, he told FOX Business back in 2017, that cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and the uptick of Roundup use are directly linked.

Christine Sheppard, a 68-year-old retired coffee bean farmer, who is represented by Litzenburg and plans to sue Monsanto after Johnson, tells FOX Business that she believes she contracted NHL from her years of using Roundup, too.

Advertisement

“When I was first diagnosed, I thought, why me? What did I do? And then when I saw those reports about Roundup being linked to cancer, it all clicked into place,” Sheppard says.

“[Monsanto] did exactly what the tobacco industry did. They hid reports linking its weed killer to cancer,” she adds.

Sheppard, who is in remission, says she wanted to sue because she wants Roundup to be banned and taken off store shelves.

“I still see it at my local stores. Roundup has destroyed my life and has caused my family so much pain.”

Carey Gillam, an investigative journalist and author of a new book, “Whitewash,” detailing Monsanto's history with this chemical and the revelations found in the company's internal records, tells FOX Business Johnson’s case will shine a public spotlight on Monsanto’s attempt to cover up studies linking the chemical with the disease.

“The plaintiff is not only alleging exposure to Roundup caused his cancer, but that Monsanto has long known about the dangers of its product and has suppressed and manipulated the science to hide the dangers from the public,” Gillam says.

She says with the more than 4,000 other plaintiffs waiting the wings, if the jury side with Johnson, this litigation has the potential to last for decades and cost Monsanto and its new owner, Bayer, hundreds of millions -- if not billions -- of dollars in damages.