Mixed Network Hardware Needs Monitoring That Leverages Big Data

To say that small business networking is either simple or flat is simply misstating the facts. For most small to midsize businesses (SMBs), their connections to the outside world have probably grown at a breakneck pace in recent years due to changing business processes, employees who have become more connected, and a software deployment model that heavily favors cloud services. Because of this, your company's network has probably become a wilderness of switches, routers, mobile and stationary clients, network-attached storage (NAS) appliances, and servers—many with one or both feet in the cloud.

And that's just your internal network. You likely also have a rapidly growing part of your network that's entirely in the cloud (cloud services) and also pieces that face the public, typically customers and perhaps partners. The task of monitoring the network performance of this many-headed monster increases in complexity by orders of magnitude as it grows—to the point where it's impossible for you or your legacy monitoring solution to keep up. And, worse, it grows impossible for the network to do mucgh self-monitoring, since that model usually can't handle heterogeneous equipment. Each network equipment brand, type, and standard has its own configuration and management needs and quirks, yet few third-party management platforms can incorporate or access all of the data to do an effective management job.

Fortunately, that's where Big Data science can help, which was the mission and motivation for Nyansa to develop its Voyance network monitoring software, and the reason that it's provided as a cloud-based service. Voyance takes inputs from wired and wireless networks, cloud services, and in some cases, client agents, to monitor the overall health of your network. According to Voyance, it then uses its analyses from a vast universe of data from many such networks to determine when there's trouble on your network, and in many cases, to spot it proactively.

Spotting the Pattern

For example, let's say the Voyance software starts seeing a pattern of issues with a specific wireless connection. It may be something that other network monitoring packages could also spot, such as repeated instances of higher-than-desired latency on certain wireless pathways. Or it may be something that other packages might not spot, such as repeated instances of an oversubscribed wide area network (WAN) link where the overall connection is otherwise lightly loaded.

Either way, the Voyance software can help administrators find the root causes of such problems before they become bigger problems. You might find that a wireless access point is suffering from a previously undiscovered source of interference (perhaps an improperly shielded microwave oven) or an unsuspected connectivity problem, such as a network link that can't handle peak loads.

The reason this is important is that such problems rarely manifest themselves as connectivity or interference problems. Instead, you'll just hear complaints about slow load times from your cloud service or poor performance from your customer service website. Users have no way of knowing why they are having trouble; they just know their experience isn't what it should be.

Monitoring Network Traffic Details

According to co-founder and CTO Anand Srinivas, the goal of Voyance is to maximize the UX. Voyance does this by monitoring the details about network traffic from a number of sources. This can include packet analysis from span ports on network switches and metrics from wireless controllers to syslogs and flow data from your infrastructure.

Each of those metrics can reveal important details about your network operations, but it's when taken together that real meaning begins to appear. This is how Voyance leverages its data analysis, and then uses that analysis to produce recommendations for fixing network problems. What happens is that the software compares your network performance with identified problems on other networks to determine what's actually going on.

Voyance presents its data as a full-screen dashboard display that provides a graphical overview, amplified by important details beneath the graphics. Those details might include a list of mobile devices with reduced performance because of poor connectivity, for example, along with a summary of what appears to be causing the problem.

Real Metrics, Real Network

This combination of data can also be used for more than just fixing problems. It can also validate network changes by providing users with an improved experience or it can show that changes might not have produced the expected improvement. Such metrics are also useful for justifying expenditures or as backup for budget requests. What's important is that Voyance provides real metrics over a real network.

Of course, there are limitations. While Voyance bills itself as not requiring client agents, the Nyansa does provide client agents to be used under certain circumstances, such as for diagnosing difficult wireless connection issues. But a spokesperson for the company said that such agents are not really necessary, and that the lack of such agents is a way to keep from having a negative effect on the network.

Voyance is intended for large enterprises consisting of over 100 access points or over 1,000 users. For SMBs, there's not a direct alternative. But there are some good network monitoring applications, and I'm looking at those now for a review roundup that we'll publish soon.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.