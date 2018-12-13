Missing Canadians raise stakes in China-US-Canada dispute

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this image made from video taken on March 11, 2016, entrepreneur Michael Spavor speaks during a friendly ice hockey match between visiting foreigners and North Korean players in Pyongyang, North Korea. A second Canadian man is feared detained in China in what appears to be retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top executive of telecommunications giant Huawei. The possible arrest raises the stakes in an international dispute that threatens relations. Canada's Global Affairs department on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, said Spavor, an entrepreneur who is one of the only Westerners to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had gone missing in China. Spavor's disappearance follows China's detention of a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing earlier this week. (AP Photo)

The apparent detentions of two Canadian men in China this week have raised the stakes in a three-way international dispute with the United States.

Continue Reading Below

The Canadian government said late Wednesday that entrepreneur Michael Spavor went missing after reporting that he was being questioned by Chinese authorities. His disappearance follows the detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing on Monday.

The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, which is holding a Chinese telecommunications executive wanted by the United States.

The U.S. is seeking the extradition of Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

China has reacted angrily to her detention and demanded her release. It has not confirmed that Spavor or Kovrig has been detained.