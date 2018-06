Pharmaceutical company Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH.LN) said Wednesday that it has signed a global licensing agreement with Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) for the oncology compound panobinostat.

The company intends to develop panobinostat for the treatment of brain tumor.

Shares at 0741 GMT trading 4.4% higher at 108 pence.

