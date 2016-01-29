Microsoft Seeks EU Approval for $7.5B Nokia Deal

article

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its 5.44-billion-euro ($7.49 billion) takeover of Nokia's phone business as part of a push into the mobile devices business.

Continue Reading Below

The deal, announced last month, includes a 10-year licensing agreement of Nokia's patent portfolio.

The European Commission said it would decide by December 4 whether to clear the acquisition. It can extend the review by 10 working days if Microsoft offers concessions to allay possible competition concerns. ($1 = 0.7262 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)