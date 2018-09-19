Michael Jordan makes two enormous donations to Hurricane Florence victims

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan is helping residents of the Carolinas affected by Hurricane Florence.

The six-time NBA champion, who played high-school basketball in Wilmington, North Carolina, and attended college at North Carolina, made two large donations to Carolina residents. He contributed $1 million each to the American Red Cross and Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

In addition to the donations, the Hornets partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to help pack and distribute 5,000 food boxes, which provided individual meals to victims.

Last week, they launched a platform to help encourage donations.

Although Charlotte was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Florence’s fury, the Hornets organization thinks awareness is critically important.

“Our organization, the Hornets organization, we take a lot of pride in giving back to our community and our efforts are truly lead by our own and Michael Jordan,” Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield said to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

“We feel like we have an obligation to bring people together because we do have fans on both sides of the aisle and we enjoy brining our fans together to try and give back to our community and try to help those in need that support us day in and day out on the court.”