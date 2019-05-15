Michael Jackson autographed jacket may fetch $80K on auction block

Some of the hottest rock memorabilia is hitting the auction block on Saturday, including a jacket worn by Michael Jackson, and a guitar Prince played on stage.

“From [Prince's] 2004 Musicology tour, it’s a Taylor guitar, beautiful guitar, estimated 60 to 80 thousand,” executive director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “We’ve sold a Prince guitar before for $720,000, which was a world record.”

An autographed jacket worn by Michael Jackson in 1996, when the King of Pop sang "Happy Birthday" to South African President Mandela, could fetch $80 thousand . A “Flying V” Gibson guitar, signed by Jackson, and used in the video for the song “Scream” is also on the block.

Collectors can also get a hold of handwritten, signed lyrics from Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone.” Nolan said the 1965 originals were sold for $2 million.

“These are really excellent as well, we estimate 10 to 20 thousand, comes with a letter from Jeff Rosen, who was the manager, written in 2010,” Nolan added. “Like a Rolling Stone” was such a successful song, really transitioned Bob Dylan from a folk singer to the rock star we know today.”

A cardigan worn by Kurt Cobain could fetch $40 thousand. One of Cobain's handwritten set lists, written on a paper plate, is also up for grabs.

Meantime, a guitar designed and played by Eddie Van Halen could could be auctioned for $20 thousand.

“He’s one of the greatest guitar players of all time, such an amazing artist,” Nolan said. “[It’s] highly collectible, highly sought after, comes with a signature from Van Halen, [who] also wrote on the back of it where he performed in Houston in 200[4]."

A dress worn by Madonna is also expected to fetch up to $8 thousand.