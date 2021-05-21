Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mega Millions $515M jackpot numbers drawn

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far in 2021.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The winning numbers have been drawn for Friday’s $515 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Friday’s numbers: 6, 9, 17, 18, 48, with the gold Mega ball is 8

The jackpot climbed because no one hit it in Tuesday’s drawing – although there were winners of smaller prizes.

‘JACKPOT FATIGUE’ CUTTING LOTTERY TICKET SALES, SHRINKING PRIZE AMOUNTS

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far in 2021. 

The year started off strong as the jackpot surpassed $1 billion in January – and a winning ticket was sold then in Michigan. 

A New York couple claimed a $96 million prize drawn in February.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket was $1.537 billion in 2018. The game has awarded 21 jackpots worth more than $300 million.