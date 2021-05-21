Mega Millions $515M jackpot numbers drawn

The winning numbers have been drawn for Friday’s $515 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Friday’s numbers: 6, 9, 17, 18, 48, with the gold Mega ball is 8

The jackpot climbed because no one hit it in Tuesday’s drawing – although there were winners of smaller prizes.

‘JACKPOT FATIGUE’ CUTTING LOTTERY TICKET SALES, SHRINKING PRIZE AMOUNTS

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far in 2021.

The year started off strong as the jackpot surpassed $1 billion in January – and a winning ticket was sold then in Michigan.

A New York couple claimed a $96 million prize drawn in February.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket was $1.537 billion in 2018. The game has awarded 21 jackpots worth more than $300 million.