Measure Your Network Latency Before It Becomes a Problem

The speed of a network is generally defined as throughput: how many megabits or gigabits your network can pump through its pipes in the course of a second. That's certainly important, but there's another factor to consider, and these days it's often at least as important (and sometimes more important) than raw speed. That factor is latency. The best way to define latency is as lag: the span of time between when a packet or group of packets is sent from a source to a destination, and it's usually measured in milliseconds (ms). To users, even big differences in lag time aren't often noticeable in the course of using their everyday applications. That is, unless they're using latency-sensitive apps. The list of latency-sensitive apps has been growing lately, which is why latency is so important. Most apps can adjust for a slower latency, but some—especially those that rely on video streaming or some other kind of constant data feed—can balk if some minimum latency performance isn't met.

A key driver that's changing the landscape of latency is the cloud service. Cloud services, whether they're running in private data centers or public clouds, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud , are by necessity located at a distance from your data center. Normally, the path to those cloud services travels over the public internet. For most network traffic, an internet connection is fine. But for latency-sensitive apps, the internet is an unpredictable wilderness that can be calm one millisecond and stormy the next. This is because the data path is subject to the vagaries of routing and processing delays. These are factors that neither your IT staff nor the cloud service's IT professionals can control.

What Is Latency?

There are two types of latency that affect cloud services. One is the time it takes data to travel across the network from one point to another. This is limited by the "wire speed" of the connection, meaning either the speed of light as it runs through a glass fiber-optic cable or the signal speed of data running along a CatX copper cable. In all cases, it's directly related to the distance involved. Most important, there's nothing you can do about the delays caused by the time it takes for the transmission, except to move closer to the cloud provider or to choose the closest server location for the cloud service you're using, though not all cloud services give you that option.

The second type of latency is created by processing delays or sometimes by poor routing. Each time your data packet passes through a device, there's a brief delay while the router or switch decides where to send it next. There are additional delays caused by packet inspection in firewalls or other security devices, and by servers as they receive a request for data, find it in their mass storage, act on the request, and send a response. While each of those delays may be brief, they add up. Sometimes, if your path from your data center to your data in the cloud is congested, then the delays, and thus the latency, can really add up.

Measure Latency With Traceroute

Fortunately, measuring the latency for your data is fairly easy, and it doesn't cost anything. To find out, run the command line in the operating system (OS) of your choice, and perform a Traceroute command. In Microsoft Windows, you type in the command "tracert" at the command prompt, followed by the name of the destination, perhaps "aws.amazon.com" or "cloud.google.com." (See screenshot below.)

In Apple OS X or Linux, jump to the terminal window and type: traceroute -I companydomain.com. Alternatively, you can replace the domain name with an actual IP address. You want the -I switch so that traceroute will use the Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP), which it's going to need in order to accurately measure latency.

No matter the OS, what you see on the screen are responses from each router along the pathway to the website you're checking, along with a time measurement in ms. Add those up and that's your latency. If you run the command several times, then you'll notice the same routers don't always show up. This is because your data packets may take different internet pathways each time you run the command. Some pathways can be longer than others, adding to your overall latency. Welcome to latency on the internet.

Measure Latency With Network Management Tools

IT pros in charge of a corporate network will have some kind of network monitoring tool to keep tabs on what's running across their wires and how that traffic is doing. You can check network latency in other ways as well. If it's a well-featured tool, then it will have its own latency measurement features. For example, Spiceworks has its own Traceroute software that uses Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) rather than the ICMP protocol used in the standard traceroute function outlined earlier. That's also used in the Ping command. In some cases, TCP can be more accurate because some routers are configured not to respond to ICMP packets.

Another good example is Paessler AG, which sells the Paessler PRTG Network Monitor . This tool will provide network latency along with its other functions. Paessler AG has a freeware version of its software as well as a free trial. I will be looking at the PRTG Network Monitor, including its latency capabilities, as I test the tool for an upcoming PCMag review.

"Beyond just ping times, if I'm measuring that every period of time, that's the basic measure of latency," explained Greg Ross, Senior Systems Engineer at Paessler AG. "You can break up the path, and evaluate for each hop in the path. We can do that with a trace route hop count.

"The other aspect is Quality of Service [QoS] monitoring, which looks at jitter and roundtrip time between me and the endpoint," Ross said. He said that such monitoring can also show other causes of latency such as packets delayed or packets received out of order.

Reduce Latency's Impact

If your apps are having trouble with high latency times, then there are a few things that you can do to alleviate latency's impact, even if you can't eliminate it. The first is to investigate which Domain Name System (DNS) service you're using if you don't have your own DNS server. One hidden cause of latency is the delay that occurs while the DNS server you're using looks up the internet protocol (IP) address of the website you want to reach.

A distant DNS server will introduce latency as will one that simply doesn't perform well. Having your own server will reduce that lookup time, provided the address is in your server's tables. Otherwise, you'll have to wait while it asks the next DNS server up the line for the address. For websites you visit frequently, this can cut latency.

Having a dedicated connection will also reduce latency, provided it's really dedicated, meaning you have a connection using a defined line. This can be a physical fiber connection if you're close enough or a line leased from a carrier. This way, you reduce the number of routers involved, and you reduce the chance of routing errors that can cause latency.

And, of course, you can reduce the distance. According to tables provided by M2 Optics, 100 KM of fiber introduces nearly 500 microseconds of latency. That's a half millisecond, so you see how distance can make latency add up.

Keep That Hop Count Small

No matter what "cure" you use to deal with latency, be sure to consider how it will impact other aspects of your network. For example, if you're using your cloud for disaster recovery (DR), then moving too close can cause its own set of problems since you don't want the same disaster to hit your DR site as hits your data center.

In general, you can reduce latency by reducing the number of hops in your pathway, and there are several ways to approach that problem. Aside from those mentioned earlier, you can have guaranteed bandwidth to reduce latency caused by congestion, or you can have redundant providers so that your app can choose the path with the least latency in real time.

While you can't eliminate latency without violating the laws of physics, you also can't ignore it. With popular apps such as real-time streaming analytics, video conferencing, and even your company's Voice-over-IP (VoIP) traffic all becoming ever more latency-sensitive, digging into your network's latency now, before it becomes a problem, will pay dividends down the line.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.