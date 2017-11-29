Materials Up on Growth Optimism -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked up slightly as traders bet the sector would benefit from accelerated U.S. economic growth. The U.S. economy reached a level considered its optimum capacity for the first time in a decade, according to the Commerce Department, which revised third-quarter gross-domestic product growth to 3.3%. The aggregate output exceeded the economy's maximum sustainable level of output as estimated by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. A synchronous acceleration in growth in several of the world's largest economies has boosted prices of copper, iron ore and other industrial metals. Chile, the world's largest copper miner, said industrial production jumped in October thanks to a 10.5% increase in the mining production index.
