Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.40 Million Tons; Up 1.3% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 1.3% on month at 1.40 million metric tons in July, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the July crop data and revised numbers for June, issued by MPOB:

July June Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,827,108 1,514,165 Up 20.67%

Palm Oil Exports 1,397,846 1,379,720 Up 1.31%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 81,036 68,321 Up 18.61%

Palm Oil Imports 52,962 45,828 Up 15.57%

Closing Stocks 1,784,143 1,527,071 Up 16.83%

Crude Palm Oil 936,438 798,230 Up 17.31%

Processed Palm Oil 847,705 728,841 Up 16.31%

August 10, 2017 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)