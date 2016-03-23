Making it in the U.S.A.:Tiger Mountain Innovations

Making it in the U.S.A. Name: Tiger Mountain Innovations, LLC Founded: 2003 Location: Seattle, CEO: Ameé Quiriconi 2009 Revenue: Under $1 million Manufacturing: Seattle Employees: 6 Tiger Mountain Innovations produces eco-friendly countertop and tile materials. Under its two product lines, Squak Mountain Stone and Trinity Glass Products, the company manufactures materials that give customers the look and feel of natural stone without generating a negative impact on the environment. In addition to residential kitchen and bath owners, the company counts Whole Foods, Starbucks and Fred Segal Green as customers. Click through the slides as company founder and CEO Ameé Quiriconi shares the story of Tiger Mountain Innovation.
