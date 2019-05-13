Mailchimp Expands as a Full-Service Marketing Platform

article

Email marketing platforms are a key part of most digital marketing strategies because they provide not only an effective outreach channel, but one that's also easy to use with a low cost of entry. Mailchimp has long been a leader in this space, but now the company is looking to expand its portfolio by evolving the capabilities of its flagship product. The updated platform will let marketers handle key tasks such as building websites and landing pages as well as sending out targeted ads through one service, according to John Foreman, Senior Vice President of Product at Mailchimp. Mailchimp wants to spare small businesses from managing multiple marketing platforms.

"The last few years we've been transitioning from a company that does email marketing to helping small businesses grow," Foreman said. "It's a big shift from an email service provider to an all-in-one platform."

Mailchimp will now incorporate a set of customer relationship management (CRM) features to let marketers collect insights about thier customers. It also uses a system of targeted marketing to tag customers according to how they interact with a company. Say a marketer met a customer at a farmer's market and requested a free sample. You can record that in the CRM as a way to remember this lead. Through tagging, you can see the lifetime value of a customer to a company.

Tagging is a key component of a marketing CRM platform, Foreman said. You can tag people at the individual level or the cohort level. Cohorts are groups of subjects that have similar characteristics.

In addition to the CRM capabilities, marketing automation will be a key feature for Mailchimp. Traditional email marketing platforms may focus on single email blasts, while email automation lets you carry out more sustained email campaigns. With its revamped platform, Mailchimp will compete in the marketing automation space with companies such as HubSpot and Pardot.

Mailchimp has added a website builder to design a simple website. The company will let you purchase a domain as well as host the site. The company previously offered templates for landing pages, and now Mailchimp goes a step further by offering website building. According to Mailchimp, about 10 percent of active users lack their own websites. In addition, Mailchimp has added the ability to target customers through ads on Facebook and Instagram, and smart recommendation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) features will let users collect insights from their own.

How AI Helps Email Marketing

A Move Beyond but Not Away From Email Marketing

Mailchimp's customers have been asking for more than just email marketing features, according to Foreman. Although Mailchimp has introduced a more extensive marketing platform, it won't be abandoning email marketing, for which Mailchimp has earned an Editors' Choice from PCMag.

"Email doesn't go anywhere," Foreman said. "It's still a part of the product. Email is one marketing channel that's tied to it."

Mailchimp has revamped its pricing packages. Because the company is not looking to alienate its core email marketing customers, existing users can continue to use the platform at the same prices. "We hope that one day all of our customers take advantage of our full marketing platform, but we're not going to force you into it," Ben Chestnut, CEO of Mailchimp, wrote in a blog post today announcing the product's expansion.

Mailchimp's updates go live today. Here are the new pricing packages it will offer as of May 15:

A free package comes with basic templates, seven marketing channels, email, landing pages, the marketing CRM, multichannel capabilities, and the ability to create Facebook and Instagram ads. You also can get basic templates for building simple websites as well as the ability to send physical postcards.

The Essentials Package starts at $9.99 per month and includes everything in the free package. It targets customers who are still focused on email marketing. It adds additional templates and custom branding over the existing packages as well as A/B testing, in which you test your campaign on two separate audiences. Mailchimp also offers around-the-clock email and chat support.

The Standard Package begins at $14.99 per month and includes access to custom-coded templates and automations. You'll also be able to generate predicted demographics of customers and retarget ads. "We're going to be driving our customers with our standard package," Foreman said. He added that the standard package is "more multichannel" than the lower tiers, and this capability will be a focus for Mailchimp going forward.

The Premium package, which costs $299.99 per month, will offer advanced features and more customization for customers as well as more in-depth segmentation to make sure specific audiences get certain messages. The Premium package also comes with custom domains and multivariate testing, which involves testing which combinations of recipients yield the best results. This package also adds phone support.

Helping SMBs Avoid Fragmentation

As part of the effort to move beyond just email, the company wants to keep the needs of its SMB audience at the heart of its platform. They could use the help in keeping up with larger companies by gaining access to various marketing tools in one platform. Foreman notes that SMBs struggle with fragmentation when they have email marketing in one place and social campaigns in another. Mailchimp is part of this trend to offer a unified platform for small business owners.

"Small businesses in general are just a little bit tired of having everything be so fragmented," Foreman said. He noted that a business might have to pull images from Instagram and get it into its database and then target a certain audience on Facebook separately. They might say, "I don't know how to coordinate this stuff, and I don't know how to work that," Foreman explained.

We've see vendors like Mailchimp providing this type of unification across SaaS marketing platforms recently. Look for more companies to follow suit and offer this type of unified platform.

