L'Oreal 3Q Sales Rise to EUR6.1 Billion

L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) said on Thursday that third-quarter sales rose 5.1% on a like-for-like basis, boosted by strong performance in its L'Oreal Luxe division.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said sales in the three-month period ending Sept. 30 were 6.09 billion euros ($7.08 billion).

Sales in L'Oreal Luxe division, which includes brands such as Lancome and Giorgio Armani, grew 11% to EUR2.02 billion. The company's consumer-products division rose 2.3% to EUR2.82 billion.

Jean-Paul Agon, chief executive of L'Oreal, said the company expects to outperform the cosmetics market in 2017, and to achieve both sales and profit growth.

November 02, 2017 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)