Linde AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Linde AG (LIN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 28.
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Amount 1Q16
Sales 4,267 +0% 6 4,262
EBITDA 1,008 +2% 6 991
EBIT 487 -8% 5 530
Profit Before Tax 419 -5% 4 441
Net Income Attributable 254 -17% 4 306
Earnings Per Share 1.48 -10% 7 1.65
Dividend Per Share 3.91 +6% 22 3.70
Target Price 165.41 24
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
April 26, 2017 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)