Linde AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Linde AG (LIN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 28.

===

Continue Reading Below

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Amount 1Q16

Sales 4,267 +0% 6 4,262

EBITDA 1,008 +2% 6 991

EBIT 487 -8% 5 530

Profit Before Tax 419 -5% 4 441

Net Income Attributable 254 -17% 4 306

Earnings Per Share 1.48 -10% 7 1.65

Dividend Per Share 3.91 +6% 22 3.70

Target Price 165.41 24

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)