LG Display unveils 18-inch flexible display that can roll like a map

LG Display Co. has shown an 18-inch flexible display that can be rolled into the shape of a thin cylinder.

The South Korean display panel maker said Friday the display has a resolution of 1200 pixels by 810 pixels and maintains its function when it is rolled up.

While that resolution would fall within the range of high-definition, images on the display would not look as sharp as the latest flat displays that boast ultra-high definition.

LG touted its technology as a significant advance, saying the cylinder's diameter would be just 6 centimeters (2.4 inches). It means LG Display could produce TVs that are larger than 50 inches diagonally and can be rolled up.

LG said the technology would make large-size TVs portable.