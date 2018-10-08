Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 paycheck withheld after post-match brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov has yet to receive his massive paycheck for defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last Saturday, as state officials investigate the fighter’s role in sparking a post-match brawl that spilled into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov was due to receive a $2 million guaranteed base salary for the fight, according to figures disclosed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the mixed martial arts bout. The 30-year-old fighter dismantled McGregor in the card’s main event, ultimate winning by submission in the fourth round.

However, the card took an unexpected turn after Nurmagomedov leapt from the ring and attacked one of McGregor’s coaches in the crowd, while at least two people from his camp attacked a dazed McGregor in the ring. At least three people were arrested after the brawl, and state officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Nevada Athletic Commission pulled footage from us and there’s an investigation going on,” UFC President Dana White said at a post-fight press conference, as transcribed by SB Nation’s Bloody Elbow blog. “They are withholding Khabib’s purse, they are not withholding Conor McGregor’s. They looked at the footage and felt that there was no need to withhold his purse, and they’re keeping Khabib’s.”

Bob Bennett, the commission’s executive director, later confirmed to MMAFighting.com that a “full investigation” is underway. Nurmagomedov could face fines or suspensions for his role in the incident, White said.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for further comment on the situation. It’s unclear how long Nurmagomedov’s paycheck could be withheld.

Nurmagomedov is also entitled to a portion of revenue from pay-per-view sales as well, though his share of the proceeds is unclear. While McGregor was paid a base salary of $3 million for the fight, his total haul is expected to be anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, based on estimates from McGregor himself and White.

UFC officials have yet to announce of Nurmagomedov or members of his camp will face internal discipline for the brawl.