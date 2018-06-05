Kate Spade: Ivanka Trump, others react to designer's tragic death

Condolences from business leaders and fashion designers poured in after Kate Spade was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Spade, known for a popular line of handbags, sold a controlling stake in her namesake company to Neiman Marcus in 1999. The department store later sold it to Liz Claiborne, which changed its name to Kate Spade & Co. Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, purchased the business last year.

Spade, 55, was back in the fashion business creating handbags and shoes under a new brand, Frances Valentine.

More from FOX Business Kate Spade owner Tapestry investors learn of designers suicide

Fellow designers and industry executives reacted to the news of Spade’s death.

Ivanka Trump, a fashion designer and daughter of President Donald Trump, posted the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, adding that “Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry.”

Advertisement

Here are more reactions from companies and business leaders:

This is a developing story. Check back for more.