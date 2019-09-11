Search

WATCH LIVE: 9/11 tribute illuminates the sky above Manhattan

Watch | Dismiss

Essex House, St. Francis and other iconic hotels sold

By LuxuryFOXBusiness

Fox Business Briefs: Marriott says it is planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years; Snapchat is reportedly getting ready to launch its in-app gaming platform soon.video

Hotel giant Marriott is planning a major expansion; Snapchat going after gamers

Fox Business Briefs: Marriott says it is planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years; Snapchat is reportedly getting ready to launch its in-app gaming platform soon.

Some of your favorite hotels are about to be under new management.

Continue Reading Below

Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group is selling a number of its U.S. luxury hotels to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management for a whopping $5.8 billion, according to a recent report.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
MARMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC.133.09+1.40+1.06%
LLOEWS CORP50.03+0.12+0.24%

The portfolio includes a total of 15 hotels, Mirae said in a statement, some of which are quite familiar: the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in California, Four Seasons in Wyoming, and Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Anbang still owns the famed Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS...

Mirae posted a 10 percent deposit on the portfolio this week, travel news and research website Skift reported. The two parties were close to a deal last month but delayed due to discrepancies in the deeds to some of the hotels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 2016, Anbang bought the properties’ owner, Strategic Hotels and Resorts, from the Blackstone Group in a deal worth $5.5 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments