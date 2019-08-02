Julio Jones could pass Michael Thomas as NFL's highest-paid receiver, Falcons GM says

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints is currently the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, but he may not be for long.

Continue Reading Below

Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff said in an NFL Network interview Thursday that he believes 30-year-old Falcons star Julio Jones should be “the highest-paid receiver in the league.”

“And I believe he knows that,” Dimitroff said. “It’s just how we’re going to approach this and how we’re going to get it done. I believe it’s right around the corner, but I don’t know when it is.”

That’s a big statement to make the week Thomas reportedly signed a five-year, $100 million contract. At about $20 million per year, that gives Thomas the highest average annual pay of any NFL receiver.

Thomas ranked first in the league for catches and sixth for yards receiving, the Associated Press reported. He tied for 10th in the league for touchdowns with nine.

Advertisement

Jones has spent all eight seasons of his career so far with Atlanta. He has received more yards — 9,618 — in his first 100 games than any other player in NFL history and reached 10,000 yards faster than any other receiver, in just 104 games. This past season, he received more than 100 yards in six games, setting a team record. Jones is one of just 10 players in NFL history with three 100-catch seasons under his belt. He’s appeared in six Pro Bowls, including the past five.

“We want Julio here for the rest of his career, whatever that is,” Dimitroff told NFL Network.

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is shoved out of bounds by cornerback Josh Shaw #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Flo Expand

Unlike some other top talent, Jones has participated in training camp this year, despite the lack of a new contract. However, he’s not expected to play in any preseason games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Dimitroff said Jones and the team’s leadership “have a great relationship.”

“We are communicating well,” he said. “We’re not worried about the timeframe of it.”