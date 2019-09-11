Jennifer Lopez in talks to headline Super Bowl halftime show in Miami: Report

Jennifer Lopez is poised to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world. The ageless pop icon and media mogul is reportedly in talks to perform at this February’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The promise of Lopez on stage for the biggest NFL game of the year is certainly enticing, especially as last year’s halftime selection, Maroon 5, was a considered to be a bit underwhelming in their performance. Lopez remains one of the biggest stars in the world, with a broad reach that goes beyond music and touches her movie empire, lifestyle as well as her connection with the Latin audience.

On NBC’s "Today" show, Lopez was asked about the possibility of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. She didn’t confirm discussions with the NFL.

But no cold water was poured on those rumors either by a somewhat coy Lopez.

“It is something obviously that I would love to do - it would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun," Lopez said. "I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.”

Not that she needs to push her global brand any further, but the potential exposure for Lopez in headlining the halftime show is tremendous. Two years ago, Lady Gaga’s halftime show was watched by 117.5 million television viewers. That number trails Katy Perry’s performance in 2015, whose performance at the halftime show was watched by a record 120.7 million viewers.

The decision to choose Lopez makes plenty of sense for the NFL, given that this year’s Super Bowl will be hosted by Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Lopez is an avowed lover of the city to the point where she is a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

It doesn’t appear likely though that Lopez will be cheering on her Dolphins in the Super Bowl, however. Following a 59-10 home loss in Week 1 to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins have the longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl.