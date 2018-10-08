Italy police ID suspect in 2013 NASA hack

Italian authorities say they have placed a 25-year-old Italian under investigation for allegedly hacking eight NASA web domains in 2013.

Italy's postal police, who handle hacking and other cybercrime investigations, said the suspect was allegedly a member of a group called "Master Italian Hackers Team" and boasted of the hack on social media.

In addition to NASA sites, police said the unnamed suspect also hacked some 60 Italian institutional sites, including those of state-run broadcaster RAI, the penitentiary police and some provincial sites in Tuscany.

A police statement Monday said the suspect, who hails from the northern city of Salo, admitted to hacking the sites after being presented with evidence.