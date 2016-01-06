'Inside the Ring' with Oscar De La Hoya

Boxing superstar and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya joined FOX Business Network's Making Money with Charles Payne, and shared his thoughts on why some of boxing's latest bouts have become increasingly popular among sports fans.

“It’s the matchup, it’s the fights,” De La Hoya said. “It’s the fights that the public wants to see and they deserve to see them.” He added: “If you put the tough fighters in with each other, the fans will come. You create ratings, you generate more money, you pay-per-view.”

De La Hoya also threw a few names "in the ring" when asked who he thought could be the next “big name” in the boxing industry.

“Canelo Alvarez, GGG [Gennady Golovkin], David Lemieux… the middleweight division right now is the hottest division ever in boxing. You go back to the days with Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard… we are seeing now this resurgence of the middleweight division where everybody’s fighting each other. They want to see who’s going to be the best.”

The Golden Boy also reflected on his own career, and explained why he wants the fighters he promotes to face the toughest opponents.

“When I was an active fighter I fought everybody,” De La Hoya said. “Whether it was Bernard Hopkins, Felix Trinidad, [Julio Cesar] Chavez, Pernell Whitaker, I wanted to take on the best. Now as a promoter, I want my fighters to take on the best because it elevates you to a whole new level, whether you win or lose… it’s how you win or lose.”