Inovio Pharma Reports Positive Responses in HIV Vaccine Trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:INO) said on Tuesday that its global HIV vaccine has demonstrated strong immune responses and safety in an early-stage study.

The Blue Bell, Pa.-based maker of vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases presented the early results of the first-stage study at the AIDS Vaccine Conference in Bangkok.

Early analysts of the initial data revealed a strong cell-mediated immune response for both the gag and env antigens encoded by the prime and boost agents, the company said.

All patients in the study showed anti-env CD+ T-cell immune responses, and Inovio CEO Dr. Joseph Kim said the company believes a 100% vaccine induced env-specific t-cell immune response result has never before been achieved in HIV vaccine trials.

We are pleased to see the response rate and magnitude of T-cell responses generated by the prime-boost vaccine combination, Kim said in a statement.

The study is being conducted by the U.S. Military HIV Research Program and is being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases.