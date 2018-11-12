Industry Insight: AI's Emerging Role in Disease Prevention

article

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making big advances in the health care industry. To help prevent diseases, medical professionals are now able to draw on the data from medical sensors and genomics, the molecular biology discipline that covers the function, structure, and mapping of genomes. This is part of a trend called "predictive medicine," in which big data helps identify patients at risk of disease, much like predictive analytics is used by business intelligence (BI) tools today to identify new trends and opportunities.

The Scripps Research Translational Institute uses genomics data to better understand a person's health makeup. Scripps is working with Nvidia to develop AI and deep learning practices that can draw insights from genomics and from digital sensors in smartwatches, blood pressure cuffs, and glucose monitors. Data scientists can even apply deep learning to medical data coming from the new Apple Watch Series 4 . Nvidia and Scripps will conduct this research as part of a new center of excellence at both of the companies' facilities.

To learn more about how AI and big data can help generate insights from medical sensors, PCMag spoke with leading digital health expert and cardiologist Dr. Eric Topol. He is also the Director and Founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.

PCMag (PCM): How did Scripps come together with Nvidia?

Eric Topol (ET): I initiated that; I had been reading a lot about their contribution to the whole field of deep learning and AI because I have a book coming out soon on this topic. I had done a lot of research, and I realized that they were an industry leader in AI hardware and in a lot of innovations across local sectors, including driverless cars, cryptocurrency, video games, and health care, among others. So we started talking about how we could work together.

PCM: What is the goal of the new center of excellence that you'll be working on with Nvidia?

ET: The overarching goal is to promote human health. We need to be able to apply deep learning, AI, and all of its subtypes to not only analyze sensor data and whole genome sequences but to bring all that data together for each person. That data includes sensors they're wearing as well as data from biologic layers. It's not just DNA, proteins, their gut microbiome, metabolites, and so on, but also all their prior medications and their environment.

Bringing all that data together and extracting, in real time, the value for an individual has not yet been achieved. That's the far-reaching goal, but to get there, we've got to nail the ability to deal with sensor data, which is very rich and dense. Typically, sensors transmit data continuously, and over time they produce more data than anything else, including images and a whole genome sequence.

PCM: How will data extract the value for an individual?

ET: Someday there will be a virtual medical coach; like today we have a smart speaker that will give you some guidance or answers, or your Google digital assistant tells you about your schedule or whether you should leave early to go the airport. Well, that's nice for today, but we can do a lot for health care in the future. That's starting out now with things like diabetes and high blood pressure, but eventually that will be a prevention strategy for a large proportion of people. No one has assembled it yet, but these are some early steps to get there.

PCM: How will AI actually help revolutionize disease prediction and prevention?

ET: There are many ways that can be achieved. For example, today, for diabetics, the only algorithm that exists is whether your glucose is going up or down; that's a dumb algorithm. What we know is that glucose regulation and the condition is affected by not only what a person eats, but also by their sleep, their activity, their gut microbiome [the microsopic organisms in the digestive tract], and other factors. So, what we can do is develop algorithms that bring all that data in and give it back to the individual to achieve much better glucose regulation and prevent the complications of conditions like eye disease, kidney disease, and vascular disease. The algorithms can also provide vital data to help prevent seizures, asthma, and heart attacks. There are so many things we can prevent once we know the people who are at risk and we have smart algorithms to factor in all the data for an individual and give them the feedback they need [so they can adjust their lifestyle].

PCM: Is there real progress in AI and disease prediction prevention today, or is this something we'll see in the future?

ET: Well, it's starting to really take off; there's been about five different prospective studies published. So, they've been testing these algorithms in a clinic. We already have seen 15 AI algorithms approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the last year. It's still early in the development of AI, but it's starting to take hold now. A year ago that wasn't the case, but certainly, the latter part of this year we're seeing accelerated evidence of this becoming reality.

PCM: Will AI use digital sensors from a product such as the Apple Watch?

ET: Yes, and news about that in September was preceded by an announcement from a startup called AliveCor, which had already received FDA clearance a year prior for a deep learning algorithm. So people can have their heart rate monitored at rest and with physical activity, and get alerted when something is off track when they're at rest and their heart rate is [abnormal]. They'll be told to take a cardiogram through their watch, and then that gets read by an algorithm and you can diagnose atrial fibrillation. So, that's out there now, has been for a year, and then, it's being offered by Apple as well. Now we have multiple consumer heart rhythm detection [tools] through AI; that's a real-world story. We're not talking about deep learning algorithms that are still in the wings; they're real now.

With atrial fibrillation, you could argue, "Does everyone need an Apple Watch?" No, but for people who are at risk or...have been treated for atrial fibrillation, it's an important condition that increases the risk of stroke. It requires some people to have blood thinners to prevent a stroke. So, it's not a trivial matter if you have atrial fibrillation and you have any heart structural abnormality.

PCM: Although companies such as 23andMe offer genetic testing for under $200, sequencing a whole genome still brings a hefty price tag. Will AI make genomic sequencing more affordable?

ET: It's possible. One of the ways it can do that is just by much more efficient processing of the data, so you don't have to sequence it deeply or for as many people. Still, today, sequencing an individual whole genome is about a thousand dollars. And so, if you want to do that for lots of people, millions or billions of people, it's still a very big expense. There are lots of ways that AI can change and scale genome sequencing and it's not just the DNA. It's RNA, proteins, metabolites, the microbiome, every biologic layer that AI can approach because they're all big data. If it's labeled "big data," then it's basically flashing AI.

PCM: I see that you're involved in the National Institute of Health's "All of Us Research Program." What does that entail?

ET: [The program involves] a million Americans who, for many years, probably decades, will be learning about themselves, their genome, their microbiome, and various sensors. They will be sharing that data so that we can help—ideally not only promoting their health but the next generation of people's health. Because all these abilities to understand each human being are new, we're just now starting to understand how to use these tools to help people preserve their health. We allow people to understand their own data, which we give back to them to help them work with their doctors to become citizen scientists and pioneers in the future of human health.

PCM: What are you working on with continuous heart sensors? How does that work?

ET: We have a patch, like a Band-Aid, that you can wear. We [maintain databases] on the continuous heartbeats of 15,000 people over 11 or 12 days; it's a massive amount of data. To be able to predict arrhythmia, a heart rhythm disorder, before it occurs, and to know the signal so that we can prevent it, that's what we're going after. People have used AI to make the diagnosis of the heart rhythm, but we're trying to get it to prevent heart arrhythmia. That's the next phase.

PCM: How does whole gene sequencing come into play and how will you use it on the elderly population?

ET: We have a very large sampling of people and their average age is 89. They have never been [seriously] sick and we want to know why. We believe that deep learning from these genomes, as compared to controls, will help us because it's a massive amount of data to weave through, to understand the genomic variants in those "welderly" people that are different and relevant for extreme health span. It took us almost a decade to accumulate all these people and get them all sequenced.

PCM: Will AI really keep us healthier longer?

ET: We'll have to see. One thing is a promise and the other thing is fulfilling the promise. Time will tell. But I don't know if we've seen anything that has this much promise today. But it's going to take a while to get it all validated.

