Industrials Down After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined after a weaker-than-anticipated reading of factory activity. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 58.2 in November, even as it remained solidly in a growth mode. After an initial bounce for economically sensitive assets, reports that former national security adviser Mike Flynn was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into links between the Trump campaign and Russia caused losses for these sectors. Trucking company YRC Worldwide Chief Executive James Welch told a Credit Suisse investor conference that capacity in the shipping industry was tight, suggesting higher freight prices are likely.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 01, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)