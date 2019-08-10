Home targeted by 'The Watcher' sold for $400K loss

article

The owners of a New Jersey home who received threatening letters from a mysterious writer known as “The Watcher” have sold it for $400,000 less than they paid for it.

Continue Reading Below

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the home in Westfield for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they never moved in after receiving the first of four letters from an anonymous writer. It was put up for sale in 2016 for $1.25 million.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reported Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. Andrew Carr declined to comment on the purchase.

In the series of letters, the writer asked if the Broadduses were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked the names of their two children. The couple claimed the writer had a "mentally disturbed fixation” on the home.

The previous owners had received one letter from “The Watcher” days before they moved out, their lawyer said, but it was not threatening.

Advertisement

The couple eventually rented the house.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The writer was never found.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the sale.