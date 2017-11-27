Hog Futures Rise to Three-Week High; Cattle Follow

Hog futures started the week higher, buoyed by an upward turn in the cash market for physical pigs.

Lean hog contracts for December rose 2% to 64.525 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closing at the highest point since Nov. 6.

Analysts said steadying cash prices bolstered hog futures. Meatpackers paid higher prices for slaughter-ready hogs three consecutive days last week -- climbing to $57.09 per 100 pounds on Friday -- and were expected to bid mostly steady money on Monday.

That halted four consecutive weeks of falling cash hog prices. Lower kill numbers prompted a buildup of fattened, slaughter-ready hogs waiting to go to processing facilities, giving packers more flexibility to lower prices.

Pork prices were also higher last week, rising to $82.32 per 100 pounds on Friday and climbing further on Monday.

Cattle futures rose on Monday. CME December live cattle contracts rose 1.1% to $1.19825 a pound, with futures for feeder cattle also higher.