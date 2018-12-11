Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans

Hertz is teaming up with Clear, the maker of biometric screening kiosks found at many airports and stadiums, to slash the time it takes to pick up a rental car.

Hertz loyalty program members with Clear will find kiosks at the exit gate that will read their face or fingerprint and open the gate if their information matches their reservation.

Continue Reading Below

It's the latest place consumers will find biometric technology, which has migrated over the last 50 years from secure government facilities and banks to airports, stadiums and even smartphones that unlock with the touch a fingerprint.

Hertz with Clear launched this week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It will be rolled out to 40 more U.S. Hertz locations next year, including airports in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.