Health Care Higher As Latest Health-care Bill Version Nears - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose ahead of the anticipated unveiling of the latest version of the health-care bill later in the week. A trade group for the health-insurance industry voiced its opposition to a proposal from Texas Senator Ted Cruz that would let insurers that sell plans that conform to the Affordable Care Act's regulations also sell policies that don't. The Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously supported an experimental gene therapy developed by Swiss drug giant Novartis to treat an aggressive form of leukemia. Shares of Cara Therapeutics rallied after the biotechnology company's kidney-disease treatment showed promise in an early-stage clinical trial.
July 12, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)