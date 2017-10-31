Search

Health Care Edge Up After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

Shares of health-care companies edged up after mixed earnings reports. Pfizer shares fell after the drug maker posted earnings short of some investors' expectations, and even as it said it was anticipating a boost from a wave of new drug launches. Shares of insurer Aetna ticked down after it reported a decline in revenue and declined to comment on reports that it could merge with drug-store chain CVS Health.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 16:14 ET (20:14 GMT)