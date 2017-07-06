Health Care Down as Traders Hedge on Regulation -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for regulation in the sector. The European Union said German drug maker Merck KGaA may have misled regulators with its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, a U.S. supplier of laboratory testing materials. Drugmaker Endo International said it would comply with a Food and Drug Administration request to remove the opioid painkiller Opana from the U.S. market, which the FDA said was necessary due to the medication's links to injection drug abuse. A trade group for the generic-drug industry filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block Maryland's new state law aimed at curbing steep price increases for generic drugs, the first law of its kind in the U.S.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 06, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)