Got Amazon Prime? Shopping at Whole Foods Just Got Cheaper

Amazon may have just hiked the price of Prime to $119 per year, but it's throwing in a new perk: 10 percent off sale items at Whole Foods and weekly discounts on select best-selling items.

The grocery store, which Amazon acquired for $13.7 billion last year, is offering the discounts now in its Florida stores, and will expand nationwide this summer.

To get the discount, Prime members will have to scan their Whole Foods Market app at checkout. The app will also list items people can nab on sale.

What should you expect? These are the deals in Florida stores this week:

Sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99/lb., save $10/lb.

Organic strawberries: 1 lb. for $2.99, save $2

Cold brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50% off 16 oz.

KIND granola: 11 oz. bag 2/$6

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: 12-pack case buy one, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50% off

Plus, an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

For now, Amazon Prime members can already get two-hour Whole Foods deliveries via Prime Now in 10 cities, including Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card also offers 5 percent back on Whole Foods Market purchases.

And you can buy an Amazon Echo at Whole Foods, if you're so inclined.

If you don't want to pay for Prime, Amazon said it has reduced prices on "hundreds of grocery staples and fresh foods" for everyone.

As of May 11, Amazon Prime is $119 per year or $12.99 per month, though there are workarounds if it's free shipping you're after. Existing customers will see a price bump from $99 to $119 as of June 16.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.