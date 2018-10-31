Google CEO supports employee walkout amid sexual misconduct reports

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is giving his employees free rein to walk out of work and protest on Thursday following a bombshell New York Times’ report highlighting the ways the company shielded some employees from accusations of sexual misconduct.

Continue Reading Below

In an internal memo sent to employees Tuesday and obtained by Axios, Pichai wrote that he is “deeply sorry” for the company’s past actions and the pain they have caused employees.

“Larry mentioned this on stage last week, but it bears repeating: if even one person experiences Google the way the New York Times article described, we are not the company we aspire to be,” Pichai wrote.

His note follows a similar one from last week, in which he revealed that the company has fired 48 employees over the last two years for sexual harassment, including 13 “senior managers and above,” noting that no one received an exit package.

However, the original Times report alleged that Google did in fact give former Android executive Andy Rubin a $90 million exit package, despite finding sexual misconduct claims against him credible.

Advertisement

Rubin has adamantly denied those allegations against him.

What’s more, on Tuesday, before the note, another Google executive resigned following reports of multiple incidents of harassment, including improper conduct with a job applicant.

Richard DeVaul, director at the X subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, the company's moonshot unit, reportedly left the company early Tuesday and did not receive an exit package, Axios first reported.

While a Google spokesperson would not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the planned walkout or DeVaul’s exit, Pichai told employees that Google’s head of people operations, Eileen Naughton, “will be sure managers are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that you have the support you need.”