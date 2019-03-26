Giants CEO Larry Baer suspended without pay over altercation with wife

Major League Baseball suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer for three months without pay on Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation into a domestic incident between Baer and his wife that was caught on video.

Baer will not be involved in Giants activities during the suspension, which runs through July 1. The longtime Giants executive will also submit to an “appropriate treatment and counseling plan.”

“Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer’s conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement. “In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community.”

In a video published by TMZ earlier this month, Baer attempted to wrestle away a cell phone from his wife, who began to scream. The wife, Pam Baer, fell out of her chair to the ground during the altercation.

"I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions," Baer said in the statement obtained by ESPN. "My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.

Baer has served as the Giants’ CEO since 2012. He has been on a leave of absence since March 4, days after the video surfaced.

The Giants will appoint an executive to handle Baer’s responsibilities during his absence.