Get rid of grades, college professor suggests

A professor is suggesting colleges get rid of grades because he feels they are not a good enough measurement of how a student is learning.

"They are a cheap shortcut to actually evaluating what a person can do," New School professor Richard Wolff on Tuesday told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." "If you want to find out what the genius is inside every person, the uniqueness of us as individuals, you've got to spend the time, the effort to find that."

Wolff made an example out of Albert Einstein whom he said failed in math and physics while in school. A preliminary check, however, shows Einstein did not fail at those classes, but he did fail an entrance exam to a prestigious university in Zurich, Switzerland. More specifically, historical documents verify that Einstein failed other aspects of that exam, not the mathematical portions.

"All I want is to be able to say to people, 'Look, don't rely on A, B, C -- the way we grade potatoes -- give human beings the respect of finding a way to engage them and find what they can do in a general way,'" Wolff said. "It would cost more money, but either we care about that or we don't as a society."

Wolff argues giving a letter grade is already a rather subjective measurement of a student's comprehension.

As another example, he noted that a medical student who received good grades in school might not be good at practicing medicine.